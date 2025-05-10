India’s Isolation and Pakistan’s Moral Victory

As an analyst who has tracked the complex dynamics of South Asia for decades, the events of the past 18 days have been nothing short of paradigm-shifting. What began with India’s familiar chest-thumping and bellicose rhetoric culminated in a scenario I, and many others, have long warned was a dangerous miscalculation on New Delhi’s part: a desperate plea for a ceasefire, not from a position of strength, but from the precipice of a self-inflicted humiliation. As India’s aggression backfired badly, forcing them to desperately beg the world, particularly the US, for a ceasefire, a stark reality emerged: India stood utterly alone. No country supported their actions. This complete isolation, especially while the world noted Pakistan’s measured strength, was a profound moral victory for Pakistan. My assessment, drawn from the available data, diplomatic murmurs, and the undeniable realities on the ground, points to a resounding strategic victory for Pakistan. This isn’t jingoism; it’s a cold, hard look at the outcomes versus the stated objectives.

Let me break down my key observations:

First, and perhaps most crucially, Pakistan has, in my view, gained an undeniable upper hand in international diplomacy. While India attempted to paint Pakistan as the aggressor, the international community observed Pakistan’s measured and responsible responses. The calls for de-escalation quickly shifted from pressuring Pakistan to urging India to step back, especially after the sheer scale of India’s losses became apparent. The involvement of the U.S. Secretary of State, coordinating with Saudi and Turkish officials as reported by figures like Nic Robertson, clearly indicates that international intervention was sought primarily by a beleaguered India, struggling to contain the fallout.

Second, the myth of India’s conventional superiority, a cornerstone of its regional power projection, has been shattered. My analysis of the engagements points to Pakistan achieving a decisive edge both in the air and on the ground. We witnessed an air battle, reportedly 82 IAF aircraft against 42 PAF jets, resulting in the confirmed downing of five Indian planes, including advanced Rafales. For an air force three times Pakistan’s size to fail so spectacularly speaks volumes. The much-vaunted Indian Air Force was, to put it bluntly, exposed. Their subsequent reliance on drones, 80 of which were neutralized, and ground attacks while their air assets remained largely grounded, underscores this. Furthermore, their naval assets, supposedly superior, were unable to shift the strategic balance. Conversely, Pakistan’s offensive capabilities were clearly demonstrated: 26 key Indian targets, including a vital S-400 air defence battery and multiple army posts in Kashmir, were successfully hit. This isn’t just defence; this is a demonstrable capability to project power effectively.

Third, a direct consequence of this conflict, and a strategic win for Pakistan, is the re-internationalization of the Kashmir issue. India has long sought to frame Kashmir as a purely internal matter. This conflict, and Pakistan’s robust response, has thrust it back onto the global stage, forcing an uncomfortable spotlight on Indian actions in the occupied territory.

Fourth, the BJP government’s aggressive posturing and objectives – the fantasies of capturing Azad Kashmir, fomenting unrest in Balochistan, or “punishing” Pakistan – have imploded. Their rhetoric crashed against the wall of Pakistan’s resolve and capability. There was no “punishment,” only a stark lesson delivered.

Fifth, related to this, is the derailing of India’s superpower ambitions. The narrative carefully cultivated by the BJP of an ascendant India, ready to take its place on the world stage, has suffered a severe blow. The world now sees India not as a rising giant, but as a nation whose capabilities do not match its boasts, bringing its stature much closer to parity with Pakistan in realistic terms.

Sixth, I observed a remarkable maturity in Pakistan’s information warfare. For the first time, Pakistani mainstream and social media presented a unified, coherent narrative, effectively countering the often hysterical and misleading narratives from their Indian counterparts. This was a significant step up.

Seventh, conversely, the credibility of Indian mainstream media took a nosedive. Their propagation of fake news and jingoistic fervor, untethered from reality, has damaged their reputation internationally.

Eighth, India’s penchant for false flag operations and disingenuous official statements has eroded its international standing. The lack of overt international backing for India’s position during the standoff was palpable. The world is growing weary of unsubstantiated accusations.

Ninth, this crisis allowed Pakistan to test its all-weather friendships. The unequivocal support from China and Türkiye was a testament to Pakistan’s strong diplomatic ties and strategic importance.

Tenth, and finally, Pakistan has, in my professional opinion, emerged as the more responsible and mature actor. While India was quick to escalate with threats and actions, Pakistan demonstrated restraint initially, then decisive, proportionate, and effective retaliation. India sought war; Pakistan delivered a reality check. And in doing so, We Won.

The reports of CNN detailing India’s contact with the USA to halt the conflict after Pakistan’s missile response confirm my analysis: India, surprised and overwhelmed, blinked first. Victory indeed has a voice, and it’s speaking a language of truth India seems unwilling to hear. This was a victory built not on bluster, but on “reality, faith, and foresight.” The supposed “Gujarati bully” was shown its limits. While Pakistan still faces internal challenges that require unity and dialogue, this episode has undeniably demonstrated its resilience and strategic acumen.

Pakistan Zindabad.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of ARYNews or its management.