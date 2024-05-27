Woman ‘abandons’ four minor children at Iqbal Park

LAHORE: A woman abandoned her four minor children including an infant at Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore for unknown reasons, ARY News reported citing police.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) during the patrolling found four minors, aged between eight months to seven years, handing them over to the Child Protection Bureau. The minors included an eight-month-old girl, a boy aged about seven, and other minor girls.

The eldest boy, named Zain aged about seven said that they are residents of the Sambrial area of Sialkot. When asked why their mother had left them, the eldest added that his father used to torment his mother.

Zain said that his mother’s name is Urooj and his father’s name is Bilal while the police are trying to locate the whereabouts of the parents.

ASI Saleem who found the children at Greater Iqbal Park said that he saw the minors lying on the floor. “Whenever we (police) find abandoned children, we hand them over to Child Protection Bureau,” the ASI added.