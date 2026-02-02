Pakistan takes major steps towards local ‘vaccine manufacturing’

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of the ministry of the Ministry of National Health Services of Pakistan stated that it is moving closer to manufacturing vaccines domestically, and in this regard, a high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia arrives in the country to explore cooperation in health and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

An eleven-member high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is arriving in Pakistan today. The visit marks a critical milestone in strengthening bilateral cooperation in health, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and industrial collaboration, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

The Spokesperson stated that the recent talks follow several months of engagement between the two countries. Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, has held three meetings with his Saudi counterpart, focusing on local vaccine manufacturing, investment opportunities and knowledge sharing.

He has also met Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry to discuss pharmaceutical production and broader industrial partnerships.

As part of the coordination process, both sides have appointed focal persons. Pakistan nominated Dr Obaid, Chief Executive Officer of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), while Saudi Arabia appointed Nizar Y Al-Hariri, senior adviser to the Saudi Minister of Industry.

Officials say the CEO DRAP has held six detailed meetings with the Saudi Ministry of Industry’s advisor to advance technical and operational discussions.

Federal Minister for health, Mustafa Kamal said the Saudi delegation’s arrival marked a “decisive step” towards translating plans for local vaccine manufacturing in Pakistan into practical outcomes.

He reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to establishing local vaccine production facilities, stating that domestic manufacturing will not only meet Pakistan’s national immunization needs but will also enable surplus production for export, thereby contributing to economic growth and national stability.

Ensuring the availability of safe, high-quality vaccines for the public remains the government’s top priority, the Federal Health Minister emphasized.