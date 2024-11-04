NA passes bill extending tenure of services chiefs

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday passed a bill to extend the tenure of all services chiefs from three to five years amid a protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif presented the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 1952 which was passed with a majority of votes. After the enactment of the law, the tenure of army chief, naval chief and the air chief would be extended to five years.

“The purpose of these amendments are to make consistent the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, The Pakistan Navy Ordinance, 1961 and The Pakistan Air Force Act, 1953 with the maximum tenure of the Chief of the Army Staff, the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Chief of the Air Staff and to make consequential amendments for uniformity in the aforementioned laws,” the amendment read.

“The retirement age and service limits prescribed for a General, under the Rules and Regulations made under this Act, shall not be applicable to the Chief of the Army Staff, during his tenure of appointment, reappointment and/or extension. Throughout such tenure, the Chief of the Army Staff shall continue to serve as a General in the Pakistan Army,” the amendment a copy of which is available with ARY News read.

Meanwhile, another bill to increase the number of Supreme Court judges from 17 to 34 has also been passed

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented ‘ Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) (Amendment) Act, 2024 which was passed with majority of votes.

The PTI lawmakers gathered in front of the speaker rostrum, tore apart copies of the bill and chanted slogans.

