National Assembly seeks action on airport passenger off-loading

The National Assembly (NA) Tuesday passed a resolution urging the government to take immediate steps to investigate the off-loading of documented passengers at various airports.

The resolution moved by Syed Rafiullah recommended the administrative reforms to ensure transparency, accountability and the protection of passenger rights, while improving communication so that all off-loading decisions are lawful and properly documented.

Minister of State for Planning and Development Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani has said the government is giving priority to Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project.

Responding to a calling attention in the National Assembly today, he said the project comprising five sections will be completed on a fast track basis. He noted that building motorways is the hallmark of PML-N.

Three bills were laid before the house today. These included: National Database and Registration Authority Amendment Bill, 2025, the ICT Batteries (Management and Recycling) Bill, 2025 and The Co-operative Societies Amendment Bill, 2025.

Responding to another Calling Attention Notice, Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhary, informed the House that the green cover of the Federal Capital has increased over the past one and a half year. He said Paper Mulberry trees were removed due to the health risks associated with them.

He also informed the House that a total of twenty nine thousand one hundred and fifteen Paper Mulberry trees were removed and that no other trees were cut.

In their replacement, forty thousand trees of eight to ten feet in height have been planted. Additionally, he said that sixty thousand more trees will be planted by 30th March at the locations where the Paper Mulberry trees were removed.