Pakistan name 15-man squad for Sri Lanka T20I series

LAHORE: Pakistan have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20IInternational series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place in January 2026.

Salman Ali Agha will captain Pakistan cricket team during the tour. Wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Mohammad Nafay has earned his maiden call-up to the national T20 side, while all-rounder Shadab Khan has returned following shoulder surgery.

The squad also includes Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Naseem Shah. Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq complete the selection.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to depart for Sri Lanka in phases on January 4 and 5.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will contest a three-match T20 International series, with all fixtures set to be played in Dambulla on January 7, 9 and 11.

Meanwhile, the deadline for submitting preliminary squads for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is January 7. Teams are permitted to make changes to their squads without approval up to that date.

However, any alterations made within one week of the start of the tournament will require approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from February 7 to March 8, with Pakistan placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia.