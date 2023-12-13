Pakistan name playing XI for Perth Test against Australia

PERTH: Pakistan on Wednesday announced their playing XI for the first Test against Australia which begins in Perth tomorrow.

Pacers Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad are set to make their Test debut for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Australia have also named the side that will take on Pakistan in the opening match of their ICC World Test Championship series in Perth.

Pat Cummins captains Australia in their first international encounter of the summer while Travis Head was appointed as the vice-captain of the Australia side. He’ll be the co vice-captain of the team along with the present deputy, Steve Smith.

Pakistan squad

Shan Masood (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad.

🚨 Playing XI for first Test 🚨 Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad are set to make their Test debut 👏#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/4GqRRKZC6J — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 13, 2023

Australia playing XI against Pakistan:

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Test series schedule

First Test: December 14-18, Perth Stadium

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG