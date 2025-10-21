Pakistan names squad for Hong Kong Sixes

Pakistan all-rounder Abbas Afridi has been appointed captain of the national squad for the upcoming Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2025, scheduled to take place from November 7 to 9.

Pakistan will depart for Hong Kong on November 5 to take part in the 21st edition of the fast-paced tournament, which will feature 12 teams divided into four pools.

The Men in Green are placed in Pool C alongside India and Kuwait, with both group-stage matches set to be played on Friday, November 7.

The tournament promises high-octane entertainment as teams compete in six-a-side contests over three action-packed days.

Defending champions Sri Lanka will look to retain their crown, while Pakistan, the most successful team in the competition’s history with five titles, will aim to add another trophy to their storied record.

Pakistan’s squad features a blend of young talent and experience, with Abbas Afridi (captain) joined by Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, and Shahid Aziz. Danish Aziz and Mohammad Faiq have been named as non-travelling reserves.

Known for its fast-paced, fan-friendly format, the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes has long been regarded as one of the most entertaining events in world cricket.

This year’s edition is expected to draw large crowds and international attention as the format returns after recent global disruptions.

Pakistan squad for Hong Kong Sixes

Abbas Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, and Shahid Aziz.

Non-travelling reserves: Danish Aziz and Mohammad Faiq.