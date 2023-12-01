Pakistan Navy deploys PNS TUGHRIL to ensure safety of merchant ships

Amidst the prevailing maritime situation in the Middle East, the Pakistan Navy has deployed PNS TUGHRIL to ensure the safety and security of merchant ships carrying shipments to and from Pakistani ports.

According to a spokesman of the Pakistan Navy, the Naval Force is committed to ensuring freedom of navigation on high seas and safety of international sea lanes of communication besides safeguarding national maritime interests and trade through sea.

Pakistan Navy is cognizant of its national obligation to maintain rule-based order in the region.

In the same spirit, it regularly deploys its ships on Regional Maritime Security Patrols and also contributes to collaborative maritime security efforts under the ambit of Combined Maritime Forces.