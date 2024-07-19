Pakistan Navy deploys warship in Indian Ocean

Pakistan Navy has deployed its warship PNS YARMOOK with embarked helicopter in the Indian Ocean for safety and security of merchant ships bound to and from Pakistani Ports, ISPR said in a statement.

According to the statement, during the deployment, PN Ship will undertake independent operations as well as combined operations along with other friendly and partner nations to achieve common objectives of safe and secure maritime commons.

The ship will also call on regional ports for Naval Diplomatic tasks in line with Pakistan’s foreign policy objectives.

“Pakistan Navy is committed to ensure freedom of navigation on high seas and safety of international sea lanes of communication besides safeguarding national maritime interests and trade through sea,” it said.

Pakistan Navy, cognizant of its national obligations to maintain rule based order at sea regularly deploys its warships on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) and also contributes to collaborative maritime security efforts.

“RMSPs are conducted as PN initiative to contribute towards maritime security and to support international efforts against menace of maritime terrorism, piracy and narco-arms smuggling,” it added.