Pakistan Navy detects Indian surveillance aircraft ‘P-8I’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy detected an Indian intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft, P-8I, and kept it under continuous surveillance, state-run news agency APP reported.

The Pakistan Navy, the guardian of the country’s maritime borders, remains not only vigilant and fully prepared but also ever ready to respond effectively to any aggression.

Defense sources revealed that during the night between May 4 and 5, the Pakistan Navy detected an Indian aircraft, P-8I, and kept it under continuous surveillance.

Earlier, Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s swift and timely response on Wednesday forced four Indian Rafale fighter jets to retreat in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Pakistan’s state-run news agency the APP reported, citing security sources.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, on the night of April 29/30, four Indian Rafale jets conducted patrolling within Indian geographical boundaries in the airspace over occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan Air Force promptly detected the movement of Indian fighter jets and responded immediately. Indian jets became flustered and retreated owing to the timely and prompt action by the PAF.

Security sources emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully alert and prepared to deliver a befitting reply to any act of aggression by India.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan after Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which claimed the lives of 26 people.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, offering his support for initiatives aimed at promoting de-escalation and dialogue between the two countries.