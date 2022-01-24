Pakistan Navy inducts PNS Tughril into its fleet

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy on Monday has inducted the latest and one of the most technologically advanced PNS Tughril into its fleet, ARY News reported.

A ceremony to induct PNS Tughril into the Pakistan Navy fleet was held in Karachi. President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest on the occasion.

PNS Tughril is the first ship of its kind that was built at the shipyard in Shanghai. It is a multi-mission capable ship, fitted with weapons such as Surface-to-Air (SAM) and Supersonic Surface-to-Surface Missiles (SSM).

The state-of-the-art ship can carry out numerous maritime operations due to the installation of weapons and sensors.

Addressing the ceremony, President Arif Alvi said that the Pak-China friendship is time-tested and getting stronger with every passing day.

The president said Pakistan is a peace-loving country and has no nefarious designs against anyone, however, it is also capable to foil ill designs of the enemy.

Arif Alvi said that Pakistan is not in any arms race with any country as its defense capability is only for safeguarding its national interest and sovereignty.

