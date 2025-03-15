Pakistan Navy launches second Hangor-Class Submarine PNS/M SHUSHUK in China

The second Hangor-class submarine, PNS/M SHUSHUK (Desig), was ceremoniously launched at the Shuangliu Base of Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Company Ltd in Wuhan, China. The event was graced by Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, as the Chief Guest.

During his address, Vice Admiral Bilgrami emphasized the critical significance of maritime security within the evolving regional geo-strategic environment. He reaffirmed the steadfast commitment of Pakistan Navy to protect national interests and fostering a secure and favorable maritime environment.

Highlighting the capabilities of the second Hangor-class submarine, equipped with advanced weaponry and cutting-edge sensors, he noted their essential role in sustaining the region’s balance of power and maritime order.

Expressing his gratitude towards China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Company Ltd (CSOC), the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff commended the project’s progress and underscored its contribution to strengthening the enduring Pakistan-China partnership.

The Hangor-class submarine is equipped with advanced features, including air-independent propulsion systems, heavyweight torpedoes, and anti-ship cruise missiles. These capabilities enable these submarines to conduct anti-access/area denial operations and engage targets at extended ranges. The submarines are expected to play a crucial role in enhancing Pakistan’s maritime security and maintaining regional balance

The agreement for the acquisition of eight Hangor-class submarines was formalized between the Government of Pakistan and CSOC during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan.

According to this agreement, four submarines will be constructed in China, while the remaining four will be built in Pakistan at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Ltd (KS&EW) under the Transfer of Technology (ToT) program. These submarines will be equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry and sensor technology, enabling them to effectively neutralize targets from extended ranges.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of senior dignitaries from Pakistan and China, including representatives from Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Company Ltd and CSOC.