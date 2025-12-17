Pakistan Navy Launches Fouth Hangor Class Submarine GHAZI In China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy has taken a major leap in strengthening its underwater capabilities with the launch of the fourth Hangor-class submarine, GHAZI, at Shuangliu Base in Wuhan, China, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Wednesday

The Government of Pakistan signed an agreement with China for acquisition of eight HANGOR Class submarines. Under this contract, four submarines are being built in China and remaining four will be constructed in Pakistan by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Ltd (KS&EW), under Transfer of Technology (ToT).

These Submarines will be fitted with advanced weapons and sensors capable of engaging targets at standoff ranges. HANGOR Class submarines will be pivotal in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The launching ceremony was attended by senior officials from both countries further demonstrating the deepening bilateral cooperation.

On October 19, 2025, Pakistan successfully launched its first hyperspectral satellite, HS-1, into space from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

A team of Pakistani scientists and engineers was present at the launch site to oversee the mission.

According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the satellite will undergo in-orbit testing for two months following its successful deployment.

The hyperspectral satellite is designed to assist in forecasting floods, landslides, and other natural disasters, while also contributing to environmental monitoring and early detection of geological risks.

Officials stated that this mission marks a major milestone under Pakistan’s National Space Policy and Vision 2047.

The HS-1 launch is Pakistan’s third space mission in 2025, following the successful deployment of EO-1 in January and KS-1 in July—both of which are fully operational.