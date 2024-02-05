Pakistan Navy, Maritime officials rescue Indian crew in Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy and the Maritime Security Agency on Monday conducted a successful joint operation and rescued nine Indian citizens stranded in the Arabian Sea, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Navy spokesperson in a statement disclosed that a joint search and rescue operation was initiated after receiving a distress call from the boat ‘Sas Five’, facing technical failure.

The boat, which departed from India’s Dabhol Port on February 4th, was destined for Shahjah, faced engine failure, leaving all the nine Indian nationals onboard standard at sea for over 24 hours.

The spokesperson asserted that the PMSS Kashmir chapter successfully resolved the technical issue with the boat and provided timely medical assistance to the distressed individuals.

The timely and professional response of the Pakistan Navy and Maritime Security Agency was commended by the Indian SAS five crew.