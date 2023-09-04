Pakistan Navy officers embrace martyrdom in helicopter crash

GWADAR: Two officers and a soldier of the Pakistan Navy embraced martyrdom, following the tragic helicopter accident in Gwadar, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Navy spokesperson confirmed that a helicopter of the Pak Navy suffered an accident in Gwadar, and stated that the helicopter encountered a possible technical malfunction during its flight, leading to this unfortunate incident.

Pakistan Navy helicopter while undertaking routine training mission, met an accident in Gwadar area. During the incident three crew members embraced Shahadat.

The spokesperson revealed that the accident claimed the lives of two Pakistan Navy officers and a soldier.

However, the Pakistan Navy has initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause and circumstances that cause this tragic event.