Pakistan Navy participates in DIMDEX 2024

The Pakistan Navy’s ships arrived in Doha to participate in the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition & Conference, DIMDEX, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The event featured a series of live demonstrations, including the participation of Pakistan Navy’s ships PNS Tabuk and PNS Khalid, showcasing their state-of-the-art defense capabilities.

Representatives from the Qatari Navy extended a warm welcome to the Pakistani naval vessels, further cementing the bilateral ties between the two maritime forces.

In a diplomatic exchange, Qatar’s military leadership acknowledged and appreciated the presence of Pakistani naval assets, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in maintaining regional security.

The meeting between Pakistani Navy delegates and Qatari military officials served as a platform for discussions on mutual interests, fostering a spirit of cooperation.

The high-ranking officials of the naval forces, including the Chief of the Russian Navy and the Fleet Commander of the Turkish Navy, engaged in discussions during the visit of Pakistan Navy’s delegation.

The visit was marked by the exploration of opportunities for enhanced cooperation and strengthened ties between Pakistan, Qatar, and other friendly nations.