Pakistan Navy rescues 9 crew members of sinking Indian vessel

Pakistan Navy on Thursday rescued nine crew members of Indian sailing vessel ‘Jamna Sagar’ after it sank in the Arabian Sea near Gwadar.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, as the ship was sinking, the navy responded to a distress call and the Pakistan Maritime Information Centre requested a nearby merchant ship “MT KRUIBEKE” to provide necessary assistance to the stranded crew of the drowning sailing vessel.

“The merchant ship eventually recovered nine crew members and continued voyage to its next port Dubai and onward disembarked the crew,” the statement said.

“At the same time one Pakistan Navy Ship along with two helicopters also reached the areas and located the dead body of one crew member who was earlier missing at the time of drowning of sailing vessel,” it added.

The dead body was recovered and handed over to PMSA authorities for further proceedings.

