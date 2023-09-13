Pakistan Navy seizes huge cache of narcotics at sea

In an intelligence-based counter-narcotics operation, the Pakistan Navy and ANF jointly seized approximately 782 kilograms of narcos at Arabian Sea.

According to a statement released by Pakistan Navy, the apprehended drugs were stowed in hidden compartments of a fishing boat that was successfully intercepted by a Pakistan Navy Ship.

The estimated value of seized narcos is 235 million dollars in international market. The seized drugs were subsequently handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings

The successful execution of Anti-Narcotics Operation is a demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deter, dissuade and disrupt all illegal activities in the maritime zones of Pakistan.

On September 12, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 428.943 Kg of drugs worth US$ 10.411 million internationally, arrested 36 persons including a woman and impounded seven vehicles while conducting 35 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country last week.

An ANF Headquarters spokesman said Tuesday that the seized drugs comprised 79 Kg Opium, 14.346 Kg Heroin, 325.168 Kg Hashish, 9.758 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 660 Grams Weed and 11 Grams Ecstasy Tabs (18 Tablets).

ANF Punjab recovered 148.694 Kg drugs in 10 operations and arrested 19 persons including a woman involved in drugs smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles.