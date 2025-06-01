Pakistan Navy strengthens port defence with tactical exercises

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy has successfully conducted two-day port defence exercises aimed at strengthening the defence of the country’s major ports against irregular threats.



The port defence exercises focused on refining tactics, techniques, and procedures to ensure the robust protection of critical maritime infrastructure.

The drills involved coordinated operations by Pakistan Navy Fleet units, Pak Marines, Special Services Group (SSG-Navy), and Naval Aviation assets.

The situations simulated various sub-conventional threats, including disruption, penetration, and unconventional attacks, allowing participating units to enhance inter-agency coordination, situational awareness, and rapid response capabilities.

During the port defence exercises, Commander Coast Rear Admiral Faisal Amin visited multiple operational setups at ports and harbours, observing live-action simulations.

He praised the high level of preparedness and professional conduct demonstrated by the participating units. Faisal Amin emphasized that the security of maritime installations is not only energetic for national security but also directly linked to economic stability and growth.

Pakistan Navy remains committed to maintaining a high state of readiness to respond to all forms of threats and continues to strengthen its capacity to defend the maritime frontiers against emerging challenges.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif visited Pakistan Navy Dockyard on Monday to pay tribute to the Pakistan Navy for its pivotal role in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf. Field Marshall Syed Asim Munir and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu were also present.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz boarded the Type-054A Class Destroyer PNS TAIMUR, where he was briefed by Commander Pakistan Fleet on the Pakistan Navy’s strategic orientation, operational undertakings, and noteworthy contributions during the ongoing operation.

The prime minister interacted with officers and sailors of the Pakistan Navy, lauding their exemplary professionalism, combat readiness, and steadfast commitment to national defence.