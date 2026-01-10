Rawalpindi: Pakistan Navy successfully test fires LY-80(N) Surface to Air Missile in North Arabian Sea, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to ISPR, Pak Navy demonstrated its operational readiness and combat preparedness through a comprehensive exercise in the North Arabian Sea, showcasing both conventional and unmanned capabilities, as per the dictates of evolving naval warfare.

The exercise included the successful live firing of LY-80(N) Surface to Air Missile (SAM) from Vertical Launching System at extended range, validating the long-range capabilities of Pakistan Navy’s modern air defence systems.

LY-80(N) SAM successfully engaged and neutralised an aerial target, demonstrating Pakistan Navy’s robust air defence capabilities.

The exercise also featured the successful engagement of surface targets using Loitering Munition (LM), demonstrating the Pakistan Navy’s precision strike capabilities.

Loitering Munition (LM) successfully engaged and destroyed surface targets, showcasing its effectiveness in modern naval warfare.

Successful open-sea trials of Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) were also conducted, marking a significant leap in autonomous naval technology.

The trials validated the platform’s ability to combine high-speed performance with mission-critical durability. Key capabilities demonstrated include extreme manoeuvrability, precision navigation and weather resilience. USV offers a low-risk, high-impact solution with the stealth of a tactical interceptor.

Commander Pakistan Fleet witnessed the exercise, which showcased Pakistan Navy’s ability to employ advanced systems.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, commended officers and men of Pak Navy for their professionalism and operational competence. He reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s resolve to ensure seaward defence of Pakistan and safeguard national maritime interests under all circumstances, the ISPR added.