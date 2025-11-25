Pakistan Navy successfully tests anti-Ship Ballistic Missile: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Navy on Tuesday conducted a successful test flight of an indigenously developed ship-launched Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said, ARY News reported.

According to the media wing of the Pakistan Army, the weapon system is capable of engaging sea as well as ground targets with high precision. The system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and advanced manoeuvrability features.

The flight test was witnessed by Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, senior scientists and engineers.

The successful flight test is a testimony to Pakistan’s technological prowess and the Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national interests.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Field Marshal, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated participating units and scientists on this milestone achievement.

Earlier, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has rejected the Afghan Taliban’s claims that Pakistan carried out airstrikes on Afghan territory.

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration said that nine children and a woman were killed in Pakistani air strikes in Khost, Kunar and Paktika provinces.

Speaking to senior journalists in Islamabad, the DG ISPR categorically denied the allegations, stating that Pakistan had conducted no operation inside Afghanistan last night. He added that whenever Pakistan carries out an operation, it announces it officially.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif urged the Afghan regime to take verifiable action against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan, stressing that dialogue would not be possible until such action is taken.

He highlighted that cross-border support for terrorism remains the biggest issue, adding that Pakistan’s dispute is with the Afghan interim government, not with the people of Afghanistan.

The DG ISPR also emphasized the need to dismantle the nexus of smuggling and political crime along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. He noted that some foreign-based social media accounts are spreading anti-state narratives.

He reiterated that Pakistan must “put its own house in order” to fight a coordinated war against terrorism. The Pakistani nation and its armed forces, he said, remain united against terrorists, and the pursuit of terrorists will continue “until the last breath.”

Responding to a question about the court martial of former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, the DG ISPR said the proceedings are a legal and judicial process, and urged people to avoid speculation.

He stated that once the legal process concludes and a verdict is announced, the ISPR will provide details.