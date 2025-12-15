Pakistan Navy successfully tests fire surface-to-air missile in Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy successfully conducted a Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of the FM-90 (N) ER Surface-to-Air Missile in the North Arabian Sea, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the exercise, the Pakistan Navy successfully conducted a live firing of the FM-90 (N) ER surface-to-air missile.

The missile firing in the North Arabian Sea validated the Pakistan Navy’s operational readiness, as a naval warship effectively engaged and neutralised highly agile and fast-moving aerial targets.

ISPR stated that the live weapon firing once again highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s modern combat capabilities.

Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, observed the firepower demonstration and commended the officers and sailors involved for their high level of professionalism.

Rear Admiral Abdul Munib reaffirmed the Pakistan Navy’s resolve to ensure robust national maritime defence.

ISPR further stated that the Pakistan Navy remains fully prepared at all times to safeguard Pakistan’s maritime borders and protect its naval interests.

On November 25, Pakistan Navy conducted a successful test flight of an indigenously developed ship-launched Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) sad.

According to the media wing of the Pakistan Army, the weapon system is capable of engaging sea as well as ground targets with high precision. The system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and advanced manoeuvrability features.

The flight test was witnessed by Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, senior scientists and engineers.

The successful flight test is a testimony to Pakistan’s technological prowess and the Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national interests.