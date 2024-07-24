Pakistan Navy takes charge of multinational task force

Pakistan Navy has taken over the command of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) for the 13th time at an impressive change of command ceremony held at Headquarters US NAVCENT, Bahrain.

Commodore Asim Sohail Malik of Pakistan Navy assumed the Command from Capt Mathews of Royal Canadian Navy, a Pakistan Navy news release said on Tuesday.

CTF 150 is one of the five Task Forces operating within the ambit of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). Its mission is to promote maritime security in order to counter illicit activities at sea.

Addressing the audience, the incoming Commander CTF-150, Commodore Asim Sohail Malik assured that his team was fully geared up to efficiently shoulder this prestigious responsibility to contribute towards Maritime Security and Stability in the region.

He lauded the outgoing Commander, Capt Mathews of Royal Canadian Navy and his team for their staunch commitment and commendable services to achieve the set objectives of CTF-150.

Commodore Asim Sohail Malik underlined that CTF-150 area of responsibility consisted of some of the world’s most challenging and important international waters.

He assured that his team will strive to further strengthen efforts of this multinational task force to provide a robust security in this vital maritime region.

The CCTF also highlighted that Pakistan Navy was committed to work with coalition navies for ensuring peace and stability within the Area of Responsibility. Pakistan Navy has the distinction of commanding CTF-150 twelve times previously. This being 13th Command, is a manifestation of the trust and respect reposed in Pakistan Navy by the coalition partners.

The change of command ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain H E Saqib Rauf, Honourary Consul of Canada in Bahrain Hatim Zubi, Commander Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) Vice Admiral George M. Wikoff, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Ahmed Al Binali besides representatives of several other navies operating with CMF.