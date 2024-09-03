Pakistan Navy to induct 2 modern warships on Defence Day

Two warships PNS Babar and PNS Hunain will be formally inducted into the fleet of the Pakistan Navy on the occasion of Defence Day, the military’s media wing said Tuesday.

“PNS Babar and PNS Hunain will join the fleet of Pak Navy simultaneously,” the army’s media wing ISPR said in a statement.

“PNS Babur, the first Miljum/Babar class ship to be built in Turkiye, will officially become part of the Pakistan Navy. PNS Hanin, the third offshore patrol vessel built in Romania, will also join the Pakistan Navy.”

President Asif Ali Zardari is expected to be chief guest on the occasion.

“Under the Pak-Turkiye agreement, 2 ships are being built in Istanbul and 2 in Karachi. Three other Babur class ships PNS Badr, Tariq and Khyber are currently in various stages of preparation.”

Babur class ships are capable of fighting above the surface, underwater, and in the air.

“The third Yarmouk-class OPV 2600 for the Pakistan Navy has also been built at Galati Shipyard in Romania,” ISPR said about PNS Hunain built in Romania. “The last two OPVs have a displacement of 2600 tons compared to the first two ships of the Yarmouk class.”