‘Pakistan needs to capitalize over geographical importance’

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan will have to utilize its geographical importance, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in the capital territory the PPP chief said that changes in the international political scenario have an impact on the local affairs. Pakistan has a very important geographical advantage, we should capitalize on it and find better opportunities for ourselves, he added.

The FM added that we need to have better relationships with all our neighbours including Iran, Afghanistan and India. Pakistan has great economic and diplomatic potential, he added.

Talking about the China-USA issues, the Foreign Minister said that Pakistan has always played a bridging role between the two countries, and would continue to do so in the coming time as well.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan is going through a very critical phase right now, we are facing grave issues in the shape of climate change, and supply chain management issues due to Covid-19.

The PPP chief added that the government is trying to engage our youth in productive activities. We will have to provide opportunities for them to grow, our young people are capable of working anywhere in the world, he added.

