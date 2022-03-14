Pakistan registers 462 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Pakistan on Monday registered 462 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said.

According to NCOC, the nerve centre leading Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,519,154 including 1,470,822 recoveries.

There are 18,049 active cases in the country, including 577 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, two more people died from COVID-19 in past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 30,309.

Statistics 14 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 31,201

Positive Cases: 462

Positivity %: 1.48%

Deaths :2

Patients on Critical Care: 577 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 14, 2022

Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 570,042 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 503,844 cases so far.

According to sources privy to the matter, the NCOC will be dysfunctional by March 31 and the National Institute of Health (NIH) will monitor the COVID situation in the country from April 01.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Covid-19 virus was confirmed to have reached Pakistan on 26 February 2020, when two cases were recorded including a student in Karachi who had just returned from Iran and another person in Islamabad.

