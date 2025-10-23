Pakistan introduces new security features and revised fee structure for passports

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, Pakistan, has rolled out upgraded security features and a slight change in the new passports.

In a statement, the department said the new Pakistani passport will now carry the mother’s name alongside the father’s name.

The directorate has made it clear that no major changes have been made in the existing passport features, while the visa pages will now feature images of historic landmarks from across Pakistan’s provinces.

According to the statement issued, every citizen of Pakistan is entitled to a passport for international travel, which ensures their protection through Pakistan’s embassies and consulates abroad.

The passport also serves as the only official document verifying a citizen’s identity overseas, granting the right of exit from and re-entry into the country.

Documents Required for Acquiring an Ordinary Passport

Applicants applying for a passport for the first time must visit their respective Passport Office or Pakistan’s Foreign Mission with the following documents:

Evidencing proof of prescribed passport fee payment, through Original Bank Paid Fee Challan (receipt) or e-Payment Confirmation Detail (Receipt/SMS/Email along with PSID No.)

Original Valid CNIC/NICOP with a photocopy.

NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the concerned department in case of government, semi-government or autonomous body employees.

Foreign Passport along with its photocopy (for Dual-Nationals only).

Passport Fee Structure, October 2025

Under the updated schedule, fees for passports are as follows:

36-page passport: Rs. 4,500 (five years, normal), Rs6,700 (ten years, normal)

Rs7,500 and Rs11,200 for urgent processing.

For a 72-page passport, the normal fee is set at Rs8,200 for five years and Rs12,400 for ten years, with urgent fees fixed at Rs13,500 and Rs20,200.

100-page passport Fee: Rs. 9,000 (five years, normal), 13,500 (ten years, normal); Rs18,000 and Rs27,000 for urgent processing.

