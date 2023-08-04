Who will become Pakistan’s next prime minister?

As Pakistan awaits this year’s general elections, astrology expert Ali Mohammad Khan gave predictions about its political and economic future.

Ali Mohammad Khan appeared as a guest on the ARY News morning show Bakhabar Sawera, where he predicted who will become the next prime minister, which party will be ruling and what will be the political and economic situation in the next four years.

He predicted that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have a strong chance of becoming the ruling party, and its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be Pakistan’s next PM.

He said a former member judge will become an interim prime minister and there are also chances of a technocrat being the caretaker premier till the Parliament elects one.

He claimed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s political role will end and Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Senior Vice President of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will not be a leading figure.

Moreover, he ruled out former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan and the chances of him becoming next premier.

Moreover, the astrology expert said there is a five per cent chance of elections being held in October as planned. He added that the polls could be delayed by a year if it does not happen then.

The astrology expert predicted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not be a ruling party this time as the stars do not favour them. He added that it is popular among the masses, but its leadership can’t do anything unless fortune favours them.

Moreover, the astrologist added that neither the PTI chairman will be arrested nor disqualified because of his good fortune.

He painted a dark picture of the country’s law and order situation. He said there will be global issues, and Pakistan will face problems like the rest.

Ali Mohammad Khan doesn’t see the economic situation improving either. He added four years, 2023 to 2027, are important for the country. He predicted that the inflation rate will increase.

He lamented the leadership’s failure to plan its economy, unlike the rest of the world.