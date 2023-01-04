Pakistan nominates Turkish President Erdogan for Nobel Peace Prize

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has officially nominated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In his letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani officially registered the nomination in favour of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

Sanjrani said, “Russia-Ukraine war had quickly turned into a nuclear flashpoint that could have ended in catastrophe for the whole world. Due to his untiring efforts, timely & effective interventions with both sides, he singlehandedly averted a global disaster.”

He further added that President Erdogan is a true statesman & leader, who always strives for the betterment & prosperity of not just his country, but the region & the world in general.

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani through a letter has officially registered the nomination in favour of Turkish President @RTErdogan for the “Nobel Peace Prize” for his efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis in a letter addressed to Norwegian Nobel Committee…1/3 🇹🇷🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/TdutdIrLcO — Senate of Pakistan (@SenatePakistan) January 4, 2023

“He has not only proven his worthy leadership for his country or the region, but he carries the true message of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) and his teachings of peace, tolerance and love for all humanity. President Erdogan continues to dispel the myths and misconceptions related to Islamic teachings, and stands up for the rights of all human beings as equal,” the letter read.

