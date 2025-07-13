Pakistan’s non-formal education sector sees 20% surge in enrollments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s non-formal education (NFE) sector has recorded notable progress in access and inclusion, with a 20% rise in enrollments and encouraging gender indicators, according to the 2023–24 National NFE Statistical Report released by the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE).

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the country’s non-formal learning landscape, highlighting achievements and ongoing challenges.

The number of non-formal education centers across the country has reached 35,427, serving over 1.29 million learners, reflecting a 20% increase in enrollment compared to the previous year.

The report notes that in 2023–24, enrollments in non-formal education centers grew by 20%, with 57% of learners being girls, marking a promising step toward gender parity. Female teachers make up 82% of the workforce, demonstrating strong female participation in the non-formal education system.

A total of 3,382 adult literacy centers are currently operational, serving 80,093 learners, indicating an increasing focus on youth and adult literacy.

Additionally, 10,181 refugee children, mostly from Afghanistan, are enrolled in NFE programs. Innovative models like ALP (Middle-Tech) have been introduced, integrating both academic and vocational skills to improve retention and outcomes.

Despite the progress, the report highlights substantial regional disparities, particularly in enrollment rates across remote and underserved areas.

According to the Pakistan Economic Survey, female literacy remains significantly lower than male literacy, especially in rural Balochistan, where only 31% of women are literate.

The latest UN report ranks Pakistan 164th out of 193 countries on the Human Development Index (HDI), and 144th out of 173 on the Human Capital Index (HCI), with education being a key contributing factor.

Among the report’s key recommendations is the expansion of ALP programs, particularly the Middle-Tech model, which boasts a 70% completion rate.

Non-formal education has been described as a “second-chance model” that is cost-effective, flexible, and community-based. The monthly cost per child ranges between PKR 1,000 to 1,500, considerably lower than the expenses of formal education systems.