Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

Pakistan and Norway, while appreciating 75 years of their friendship, have agreed to work towards the enhancement of bilateral cooperation.

The understanding to the effect was reached during a meeting between Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt on the margins of the 78th UN General Assembly Session in New York.

Related: Pakistan, Norway agree to boost ties in diverse fields

The two sides expressed satisfaction on the exchange of Ministerial visits between both countries during the first half of 2023 and emphasized on increasing volume of exchange of visits and regular interactions to give further impetus to the momentum of existing relations between the two countries.

Besides reviewing bilateral cooperation in various fields, the two Foreign Ministers discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern including risks to global peace, and agreed on importance of multilateralism and rule-based approach to address regional and global challenges.