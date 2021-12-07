Pakistan not India where acts of violence go unnoticed: Fawad Chaudhry

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said on Tuesday that the federal cabinet has directed the Punjab government to immediately initiate trial against suspects arrested in the Sialkot incident.

Briefing media about federal cabinet meeting, which was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, the information minister said that the Punjab government had been directed to award exemplary punishment to culprits involved in the killing of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara.

“The cabinet meeting strongly condemned the Sialkot incident and termed the incident contrary to the teachings of Islam,” he added.

“Pakistan is bound to protect the rights of minorities. We are not India where acts of violence against minorities go unnoticed,” the information minister said.

Briefing media on other cabinet decisions, Fawad said that the federal government has decided to launch an awareness campaign about the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

“Use of EVMs in elections necessary in order to hold free, fair and transparent polls in the country,” the minister reiterated.

Inflation

He went on to say that the cabinet meeting also reviewed the prices of essential commodities in the country. The information minister said the prices of essential items have been declined over the last two weeks.

He pointed out that a 40kilogram wheat flour bag is available at Rs1100 in entire country except, Karachi, Hyderabad and Quetta. The minister urged Sindh government to bring down prices in Karachi and Hyderabad by taking strict actions against hoarders.

Afghanistan situation

Speaking about the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the federal minister said Pakistan was making every possible effort to extend support to the Afghan people.

“Cabinet has decided to allow the Afghan nationals to use Pakistani airports for travel abroad,” he told media, adding that the government has also decided to send 250,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan.

