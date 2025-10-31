Pakistan does not seek further escalation of hostilities with Afghan Taliban: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Tahir Hussain Andrabi on Friday said that Pakistan does not seek further escalation of hostilities with the Afghan Taliban regime, but expects Kabul to take concrete and verifiable action against terrorist entities such as Fitna al-Khwaraj and Fitna al-Hindustan operating from Afghan territory.

Addressing his weekly media briefing, the spokesperson stressed Pakistan’s restraint and constructive approach in the ongoing dialogue with the Taliban authorities. He said Pakistan has consistently called for practical measures to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism against Pakistan.

He reiterated that while Pakistan remains committed to regional peace and stability, it will “respond resolutely to any continued provocation.”

Ambassador Andrabi briefed the media on the recent second round of Pakistan–Afghanistan talks held in Istanbul (October 25–29), facilitated by brotherly countries.

Originally planned for two days, the dialogue was extended to four in pursuit of an amicable resolution.

“Pakistan participated in good faith and with a positive spirit,” he said, adding that Islamabad positively engaged with the Taliban regime without compromising on its clear position that Afghan soil should not be used for terrorism against Pakistan.

He appreciated the mediating role of Qatar and Türkiye, expressing hope for a peaceful outcome in the next round of talks scheduled for November 6.

“Pakistan does not seek further escalation of hostilities but expects the Afghan Taliban regime to honour its commitment to the international community and address Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by taking concrete and verifiable actions against

terrorist entities, including Fitna al-Khwaraj and Fitna al-Hindustan”, Andrabi stated.

The spokesperson noted that Pakistan has, for the past four years, urged the Taliban authorities to take decisive and effective measures against terrorist groups present on Afghan soil. However, despite repeated assurances, there has been a surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan originating from Afghanistan.

He said the Afghan Taliban’s “consistent disregard” for Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns, coupled with unprovoked aggression on October 11–12 and October 14–15 with the support of Fitna al-Khwaraj, resulted in violent exchanges across the international border.

“Pakistan will respond resolutely if provocations continue,” he warned.

Ambassador Andrabi said Pakistan has always desired a peaceful, stable, regionally integrated, and prosperous Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours. Following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August 2021, Pakistan expected regional peace and connectivity to improve.

Despite security concerns, Pakistan took several initiatives this year to support Afghanistan and granted multiple concessions, particularly related to transit trade, Andrabi added.

He concluded that Pakistan will remain engaged in the mediation process and hopes for a positive outcome in the November 6 talks.