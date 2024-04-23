Pakistan not to surrender its water rights: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday firmly stated that the government remained resolute in not relinquishing its water rights, emphasising that any alteration to the Indus Water Treaty necessitated mutual consent from both Pakistan and India.

The law minister made these remarks while addressing a calling attention notice, tabled by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmaker Zartaj Gul, in the National Assembly.

Speaking on the NA floor, Zartaj Gul pointed out that India has diverted the flow of rivers meant to flow into Pakistan. “Islamabad had intended to send diplomatic notes to India but instead received notes from the neighbouring country”.

She also regretted the Law Minister’s acknowledgment of India’s rights over the Ravi River, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Addressing the notice, he underscored India’s attempts to violate the agreement, highlighting the World Bank’s role as a signatory committed to upholding its integrity.

He reiterated that the Indus Water Treaty stood immutable unless both Pakistan and India reach a consensus for modification.

Azam Nazeer reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent stance against Indian transgressions, asserting that the Pakistan vigorously contests any violations through appropriate channels, assuring that Pakistan would take necessary means to safeguard its rights.

Elaborating on the treaty’s framework established by the World Bank in 1960, Tarar clarified that India held water rights over the Ravi, Sutlej, and Bias rivers, while Pakistan retained control over the Chenab, Sindh, and Jhelum rivers.