Pakistan notifies duty cuts on imported luxury items

The Pakistan government has notified the duty cuts on a wide range of luxury items as the new financial year has begun, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to an official notification, significant duty cuts have been applied to imported luxury vehicles, high-end accessories, perfumes, and bathroom fittings.

For elite consumers, the import duty on new sports cars and branded jeeps has been slashed from 15% to 10%.

The duty on imported luxury sports jeeps has been drastically reduced from 90% to 50%. Similarly, imported luxury ships, cruises, and boats will now incur only a 5% duty.

Branded imported sunglasses and watches will now be taxed at 24 per cent, down from 30%. The duty on imported perfumes and cosmetics has also been cut from 50% to 40%.

In the bathroom fittings category, the duty on imported wash basins and wash tanks has been reduced from 30 per cent to 24 per cent, and on bath tubs from 20% to 16%. Ceramic sinks will now be taxed at 32% instead of 40%.

Furthermore, the duty on the imported artificial jewellery has been slashed to 36 per cent from 40%. Imported tablecloths and netwear duty has been slashed to 24 per cent from 30%.

In a separate development, earlier finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced significant changes to Pakistan’s vehicle import policies.

In a Senate Finance Committee meeting chaired by Saleem Mandviwala, the minister said that the commercial import of vehicles up to five years old will be permitted, subject to a 40% duty, starting September 2025.