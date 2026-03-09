Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority gets new chairman

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has appointed Zia Hussain Shah as the new chairman of the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) for a four-year term.

Zia Hussain Shah previously served as an Executive Member of PNRA and brings over 30 years of professional experience in key technical and administrative roles.

He has played a vital role in strengthening nuclear safety standards in Pakistan and has extensive international experience in nuclear regulatory affairs, having led several international review missions.

The PNRA is the national regulatory authority responsible for ensuring nuclear safety and radiation protection in Pakistan.

Its mandate includes controlling, regulating, and supervising all matters related to nuclear safety, reactor security, licensing of reactors and fuel cycle facilities, oversight of radioactive materials, and the management, security, recycling, and disposal of spent nuclear fuel.

Established as one of two successor agencies to the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), PNRA plays a critical role in maintaining the country’s nuclear security framework and compliance with international standards.