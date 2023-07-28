Pakistan observes 9th Muharram with solemnity, sanctity

The 9th of Muharram is being observed across Pakistan today (Friday) with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) – the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) – and his companions in Karbala.

Taziya, Alam and Zuljanah processions would be taken out in all major cities and towns across the country today in memory of martyrs of Karbala and Nohas, marsiayas along with throbbing sounds of self-flagellation will echo around the streets.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), along with 72 of his companions including friends and family members, were martyred at the hand of Yazid’s troops at the battle of Karbala in Iraq in 61 AH (680 AD) after Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) rejected to pledge allegiance for Yazid rule.

Security

Security has been beefed up across the country for the mourning processions and majalis. Law enforcers including police and Rangers along with ladies and gents scouts were deployed all along the route of the main processions.

1685 security personnel will be deployed to secure Islamabad’s main procession whereas in Lahore around 17000 security personnel along with surveillance cameras will be used for security purposes.

The government has decided to suspend mobile phone service in Karachi, Islamabad and in 14 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Strict security measures are planned to ensure peaceful atmosphere on the occasion of 9th and 10th Muharram and special traffic plans for this occasion have been chalked out across the country.