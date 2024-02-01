Pakistan offers business-friendly environment for foreign investment: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that that Pakistan offers immense investment opportunities for foreign investors who should benefit from the country’s business-friendly environment by investing in various sectors of its economy.

While talking to the ambassadors-designates of Russia, Italy and Mongolia, who separately called on him and presented their diplomatic credentials at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday, President Alvi urged the need to further expand trade, economic, cultural and people-to-people relations between Pakistan and the countries.

Ambassador-designate of the Russian Federation to Pakistan, Mr Albert P. Khorev, called on the president. Dr Arif Alvi expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Russia in the fields of trade, economy, tourism and culture. He hoped that the new ambassador would further promote bilateral ties between the two countries.

Separately, talking to the Ambassador-designate of Italy to Pakistan, Ms Marilina Armellin, President Alvi highlighted the need to further enhance bilateral trade between the two countries. He said that Italian investors should benefit from the investment opportunities under the Special Investment Facilitation Council in various sectors.

He stated that the Pakistani diaspora in Italy was playing an important role in the development of Italy and is acting as a bridge between the two countries. He also asked the ambassador to help in expediting the issuance of visas to Pakistani students.

Speaking to the non-resident Ambassador of Mongolia to Pakistan, Mr Tuvvshin Badra, President Alvi said that both countries needed to further promote, trade, economic, and cultural relations for the mutual benefit of the two sides. He congratulated the newly appointed envoys and expressed the hope that they would play their role in further improving bilateral ties with Pakistan.