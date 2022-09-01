Pakistan offers conditional amnesty to illegal immigrants

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has decided to grant conditional amnesty to 0.4 million immigrants residing ‘illegally’ in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the interior ministry has decided to grant conditional amnesty to 0.4 million immigrants – belonging from India, Afghanistan, Nigeria and other countries – residing ‘illegally’ in Pakistan.

The ministry has noted that conditional amnesty will be granted to foreigners who are willing to leave the country. A summary in this regard has been forwarded to the Federal Cabinet for final approval.

The decision to grant conditional amnesty to illegal immigrants was taken in the meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Afghan Affairs. In case of amnesty, immigrants will have to leave the country by December 31, 2022, the ministry maintained.

The ministry further stated that after accepting the amnesty, illegal immigrants will not be fined for residing without a visa. “No legal action will be taken against foreigners benefiting from amnesty,” it added.

