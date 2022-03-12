Pakistan offers joint probe on ‘accidental’ missile launch from India

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Saturday said that the simple explanation from India over the ‘accidental’ missile landing inside Pakistan was not enough and the country needs to answer key questions in this regard, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, they had taken notice of a statement from the defence wing of India’s press information bureau which regretted an ‘accidental’ missile landing inside Pakistan.

The spokesman however said that a simple explanation was not enough and they need to answer key questions. “India should explain the method of the accidental missile launch and the process to stop it,” he said.

The Foreign Office said India should explain how the missile entered Pakistan and whether it is equipped with the ability of self-destruction.

The spokesman asked as to why an explanation was given after Pakistan sought an explanation in this regard. “Is the missile was handled by Indian armed forces or rogue elements,” he said and added that the incident highlights serious technical glitches.

The foreign office further offered India for a joint investigation for unearthing facts behind the missile launch incident and said that only initiating an internal Court of Enquiry would not be enough.

