Pakistan offers lot of opportunities in farm sector investment: Jam Kamal

KARACHI: Commerce Minister Jam Kamal on Saturday said that the government has achieved target of eight to 8.5 bln dollars agriculture exports, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference at Expo Centre in Karachi, federal commerce minister said that the consumption of these exports has also enhanced by four to five-fold in Pakistan.

The minister said that the investors from China, Germany and other countries called on him. “The investors have urged for shifting farm products into value added products,” he said.

“When investors come, value addition will drastically change these farm products,” he added.

Commerce Minister said the government is providing a conducive environment to investors.

Addressing a Pak-China Trade Conference he said foreign investors will be facilitated to boost business and the economy in the country.

Jam Kamal said Pakistan offers a lot of investment opportunities in many sectors especially in agriculture and IT sector.

He said Pakistan wants to use advanced technology and modern methods for the development of the agriculture sector in the country.

He said agriculture sector is developing in the country, adding that the economy will strengthen with foreign investment.