Pakistan offers Qatar to enhance defence cooperation

DOHA: President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday held a meeting with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during which both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in defence, political, economic, and cultural spheres.

During the meeting in Doha, President Zardari proposed expanding collaboration in defence and defence production, a suggestion that the Amir welcomed positively. Sheikh Tamim said he would instruct the relevant Qatari authorities to initiate discussions with Pakistan immediately.

The president also proposed enhancing cooperation in agriculture and food security.

The Amir of Qatar expressed pride in Pakistan’s achievements and praised the contribution of the Pakistani community to Qatar’s development, expressing the desire to see their numbers increase in the coming years.

The president lauded Qatar’s growing global role as a centre of dialogue and humanitarian diplomacy, and paid tribute to his leadership in advocating a ceasefire and humanitarian relief for the people of Gaza.

The Amir welcomed the recent Pakistan–Saudi Arabia defence agreement, calling it a welcome and timely step that should have happened earlier. He also acknowledged Pakistan’s unique diplomatic position as a country maintaining strategic ties with China, the West and the Gulf states at the same time.

The president welcomed enhanced Qatari investment in Pakistan and expressed confidence that bilateral collaboration would continue to grow under his leadership.

He also commended the contributions of the Qatar Fund for Development, the Education Above All Foundation, and other Qatari humanitarian initiatives, paying special tribute to Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani for advancing education and cultural exchange.

President Zardari appreciated Qatar’s role in hosting and facilitating the UN-led Doha Process meetings on Afghanistan, including the first and second rounds held in May 2023 and February 2024, which have supported international coordination on humanitarian, development and security issues.

The Amir expressed hope that Pakistan and Afghanistan would resolve their current issues and move beyond recent challenges.

President Zardari extended an invitation to the Amir of Qatar to visit Pakistan, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its partnership with Qatar for regional peace, progress, and shared prosperity. The amir accepted the invitation and informed the president that he would visit Pakistan early next year.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar were also present during the meeting.