Officials say 80pc of Pakistan’s discovered oil already consumed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is facing an alarming decline in its oil reserves, making new discoveries essential for the country’s energy security and economic stability, ARY News reported.

According to the Auditor General of Pakistan, the country has so far recorded 1,234 million barrels of discovered oil reserves, of which 80 percent has already been consumed.

Provincial data shows that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa holds 94.24 million barrels, Sindh 78.98 million barrels, Punjab 74.23 million barrels, while Balochistan has just 1.6 million barrels of discovered oil reserves remaining.

Pakistan’s current production capacity stands at 60,000 barrels per day, which experts believe can be significantly increased through new discoveries.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is working to attract international exploration companies to speed up efforts for identifying new oil reserves in Pakistan.

Despite depleting discovered reserves, the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that Pakistan still has 9.1 billion barrels of untapped oil resources.

However, the country’s energy demand is projected to grow from 2.23 billion barrels in 2030 to 3.35 billion barrels, increasing the urgency for exploration.

Officials say that tapping new reserves with international assistance could be a game-changer for Pakistan’s economy, ensuring long-term energy security and reducing reliance on imports.

Earlier, the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) had announced a new oil discovery at the Chakrun-1 exploratory well in Chakar–one, Oil Field in Tando Allah Yar, Sindh.

According to OGDCL official statement, the discovery was made under the Tando Allah Yar Exploration License, with OGDCL holding a 95% operating interest and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) as a 5% carried-interest partner.

Drilling at the Chakar–one well began on June 2, 2025, and reached a total depth of 1,926 meters into the Upper Shale of the Lower Goru Formation, according to the OGDCL statement.

Following wireline log interpretation and Reservoir Evaluation Services (RES) data analysis, a Drill Stem Test (DST) was conducted in the B-Sand formation, with further testing using an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP).

The well demonstrated a flow rate of 275 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) through a 32/64-inch choke at a wellhead flowing pressure of 400 psi.