Oil tanker contractors threaten to halt fuel supply

ISLAMABAD: The Oil Tanker Contractors Association of Pakistan has threatened to halt fuel supplies to the federal government over changes in pipeline quotas, ARY News reported.

Abdullah Afridi, president of the association, wrote to the Petroleum Secretary warning that fuel supply could be stopped if the White Pipeline quota was not restored.

In his letter, Afridi said the government of Pakistan had originally allocated 45 percent of the White Pipeline quota while 55 percent was assigned to oil tankers, as per an agreement with OGRA and the Ministry of Petroleum. However, he alleged that the ministry increased the White Pipeline quota from 45 percent to 70 percent without consulting stakeholders.

Afridi described the move as a breach of the agreement that could severely impact the oil tanker business. He demanded the quota increase be immediately reversed, the original oil tanker quota restored, and an immediate hike in tanker transport rates.

Pakistan currently has adequate stocks of petrol and diesel to meet domestic demand for April and beyond, officials said on Thursday.

The assessment was shared during a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar to review the country’s petroleum reserves.

In addition to evaluating fuel stocks, the meeting also reviewed preparedness in light of the evolving situation in the Middle East.

The deputy prime minister expressed satisfaction over the existing supply position and directed relevant ministries and authorities to maintain close coordination, ensure uninterrupted availability, and take all necessary measures to safeguard supplies in the coming weeks.

The meeting was attended by the federal ministers for petroleum and economic affairs, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, senior federal secretaries, as well as chief secretaries and officials from the provinces.