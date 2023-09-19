Oil tanker owners end strike after govt’s assurance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Oil Tankers Contractors Association has announced to end its strike after receiving an invitation for talks from the government, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the oil tanker owners and delegations of incumbent government and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will meet tomorrow in Islamabad to “find a way out”.

In a statement, the Spokesperson Oil Tankers Association said that they were calling off the strike after receiving assurances from the government. “The association was restoring fuel supply keeping in mind the issues being faced by the public,” he added.

Giving details about the demands, the spokesperson said the oil tankers association demanded the government to increase the fares by 100 percent for local routes and 50 percent for long routes.

The oil tanker owners also demanded to give a share to the association in the White Oil Pipeline (WOP). He said the association is also appealing to allow old vehicles for oil transportation.

A day earlier, it was reported that the fear of an acute fuel shortage loomed over the country as the oil tankers association went on strike to demand a hike in fares following the massive increase in petrol and diesel prices.

Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) apprised the Petroleum Division regarding the oil tankers’ countrywide strike and warned of disruption in supply.

The OCAC spokesperson said in a statement that the loading of oil tankers was disrupted at Port Qasim’s Korangi-Keamari Terminal. Additionally, the supply operation on Janglot, Sahala and Shikarpur oil depots.

The association staged a protest in Karachi and installed banners at the offices and parking areas. A large number of oil tankers were parked in different areas of Karachi.

The OCTA President Abidullah Afridi announced that the oil supply operations are being closed across the country. He demanded the authorities to grant a share to the oil tanker owners in the WOP.

The OCTA general secretary said that they prepared modern vehicles for the oil supply. He detailed that the total number of oil and new vehicles is more than 10,000.