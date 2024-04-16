Oil tanker owners halt fuel supply in favour of their demands

RAWALPINDI: Oil Tanker Owners have suspended oil supply in favour of their demands and staged a protest demonstration outside the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) terminal, ARY News reported.

On Monday, the Association announced that fuel supply would remain suspended from Tuesday against what it called an ‘unfair’ measurement by the authorities concerned.

The Oil Tankers Owners’ Association said that they had approached the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad for redressal of their grievances but to no avail.

The Oil Tankers Owners Association has parked their containers in the PSO depot and chanted slogans in favour of their demand.

The oil tanker owners while holding the administration responsible for fuel shortage, announced to continue their strike till acceptance of their demands.

The association asked the authorities to accept their demands including filling under a metered system. It added that the authorities had violated the agreement made on February 20.