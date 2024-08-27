Pakistan oil tankers association supports JI’s strike call tomorrow

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Oil Tankers Private Association on Tuesday announced its support for the nationwide strike called by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) scheduled for tomorrow, ARY News reported.

Chairman of Al Pakistan Oil Tankers Association, Mir Shams, urged oil tankers and transporters to participate actively in the strike.

The strike, planned across the country, is a protest against heavy taxes and exorbitant electricity bills.

Mir Shams emphasized the need for a united effort to make the strike successful.

It is worth mentioning here that amir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, during Multan rally on August 17 announced a nationwide shutterdown strike on August 28 in protest against the rising inflation and soaring electricity tariff.

Hafiz Naeem expressed strong criticism of the current government, accusing it of imposing unbearable inflation and unemployment on the public.

He highlighted the burden of electricity bills, likening them to bombs dropped on the people every month, and criticized the government’s inability to reduce the privileges of the elite.

Hafiz Naeem vowed to continue the movement across the country, with rallies planned in Lahore, Peshawar, and other cities, to pressure the government into addressing the general public issues.