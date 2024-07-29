Pakistan okays visa-free entry for 126 countries: Check details here

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif says the government has approved visa-free entry of businessmen from Gulf countries to promote foreign investment, business activities, and tourism in the country.

In a statement, he said online visas will be issued within 24 hours to businessmen, investors and tourists from 126 countries.

He said businessmen and tourists from these 126 countries will be exempted from visa fees.

He added that a sub-category to visa on arrival facility has been approved for Sikh Yatrees, holding a passport from a third country to promote religious tourism.

Shehbaz Sharif further said the E-system of electronic gates is being enforced at Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore airports.

He said relaxation in visa policy will contribute to economic stability and enhanced foreign exchange reserves.

Earlier, the federal cabinet, okayed the decision that aims to promote investment and trade with friendly countries, enabling visa-free entry for investors and businessmen.

Addressing the cabinet meeting the Prime Minister said the government is undertaking efforts to ensure ease of business in the country.

Citing a recent meeting amongst different ministries, he said they have agreed to a liberal visa regime to promote investment and tourism including religious tourism in the country. He said the visa regime will be presented in the cabinet for the approval.

Sharing details of the new visa regime, the Prime Minister said it envisages major changes, including providing free visas to businessmen and tourists from one hundred and twenty-six countries.

He was confident that this policy will open Pakistan’s corridors for tourists and business community. He said the visa will also be provided in twenty-four hours through electronic travel authorization form.

The Prime Minister said e-gates will also be established at nine airports and Gwadar port. He said these e-gates will be established in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports in the first phase.