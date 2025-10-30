Pakistan, Oman discuss bilateral relations, easing of visa conditions

Muscat: Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi visited Muscat on Thursday, where he held a meeting with Oman’s Minister of the Royal Office, General Sultan bin Mohammad Al Nu’amani, according to a statement issued by the Embassy of Pakistan in Oman.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

A statement from Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior said the meeting focused on strengthening Pakistan–Oman bilateral relations and on resolving visa-related issues faced by Pakistani citizens living and working in Oman.

Minister Naqvi highlighted that Pakistan and Oman are linked by deep religious, cultural, and historical ties, noting that thousands of Pakistanis are currently employed in Oman and are playing a vital role in the Sultanate’s development.

“He said that facilitating visa procedures would enable more skilled workers from Pakistan to seek employment opportunities in Oman,” the ministry stated.

General Al Nu’amani reaffirmed the brotherly and historic bond between the two nations and expressed Oman’s commitment to further expanding bilateral cooperation.

The two sides also exchanged views on the overall regional situation and emphasized the need to strengthen mutual engagement to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.

